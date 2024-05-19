SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 688,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.