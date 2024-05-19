SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $148,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

