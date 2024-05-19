Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SPG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,238. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.