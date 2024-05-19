Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,238. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.