SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $61.02 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $921.21 million and $61.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,844.27 or 1.00041978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011762 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00088920 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,250,452.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.96001003 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $69,941,325.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

