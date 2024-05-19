Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.
Sirius XM Trading Down 1.3 %
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
