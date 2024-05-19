Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Sold by Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,795 shares during the period. Solid Power accounts for about 0.6% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Solid Power worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Solid Power by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Solid Power by 25.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Power by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 692,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,966.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,060. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

