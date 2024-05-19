Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.75. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 113,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,004 in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

