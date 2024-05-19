Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.42

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.42 and traded as low as $17.62. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 67,751 shares traded.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

