Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.30. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 20,723,807 shares.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.
