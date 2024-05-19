SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSB opened at $80.85 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

