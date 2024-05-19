SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

