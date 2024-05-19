SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $53,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average is $196.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

