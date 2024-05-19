SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,611 shares of company stock worth $4,711,897 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $196.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.