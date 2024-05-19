SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 416.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.95% of SPX Technologies worth $44,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPXC. UBS Group upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

SPXC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.12. 162,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,671. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.