SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.