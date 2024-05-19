SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 27,738 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,738 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 587,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,524 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

