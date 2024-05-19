Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at C$108.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$77.00 and a twelve month high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.1810964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

