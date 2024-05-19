Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.74 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.94 ($0.12). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 9.04 ($0.11), with a volume of 56,017 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 66 ($0.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a market cap of £11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -226.08 and a beta of -0.09.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

