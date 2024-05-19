Stifel Nicolaus Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$20.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.17.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$19.13 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.7517762 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

