StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.