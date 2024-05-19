StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

