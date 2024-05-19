StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
About Rubicon Technology
