StockNews.com Downgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.09.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $38.34.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

