StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock.

CalAmp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CAMP opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.97. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

