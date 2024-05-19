StockNews.com Upgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 52-week low of $129.47 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,823,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

