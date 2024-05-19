Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 218,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.05. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

