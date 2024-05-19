Summit X LLC Acquires 14 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,767.54. 70,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,633.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,519.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,181.71 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

