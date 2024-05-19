Summit X LLC Acquires 4,205 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 82,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.56. 157,214 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.