Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.78.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.02. 1,612,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.20. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.