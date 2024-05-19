Summit X LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $460.27. 1,985,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.28 and a 200-day moving average of $443.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

