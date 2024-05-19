Summit X LLC Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.1% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.06. 401,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,475. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,080.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,026.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $16,988,797 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.