Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

