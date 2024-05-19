Summit X LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. 1,321,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

