Summit X LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.