Summit X LLC Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,142,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,930. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.39. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

