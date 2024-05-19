Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.83. 126,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,200. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

