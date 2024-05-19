Summit X LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 637.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

