Summit X LLC Purchases 9,217 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. 801,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,565. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $139.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.