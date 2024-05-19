Summit X LLC Sells 56 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $220,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.66. 10,481,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

