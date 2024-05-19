SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.78

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.78 and traded as low as C$7.45. SunOpta shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 51,751 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.16 million, a PE ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.79.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$246.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$88,518.01. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

