sUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $48.33 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,943,231 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

