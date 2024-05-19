Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
STRO stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. Research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
