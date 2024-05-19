Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.86. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 7,134 shares traded.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

