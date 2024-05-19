T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 35,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.76. 1,093,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.