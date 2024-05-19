Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Target by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1,183.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

