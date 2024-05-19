Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $160.13 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

