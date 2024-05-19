Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 168,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.64. 6,521,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

