Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,241 shares of company stock valued at $39,537,646. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.9% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

