TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Cormark

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.33.

TELUS stock opened at C$22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.12 and a twelve month high of C$27.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

